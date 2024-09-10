Donald Trump regains lead in presidential election betting odds over Kamala Harris ahead of ABC debate

Donald Trump has emerged as the new favourite in presidential election betting odds against Kamala Harris ahead of the September 10 ABC debate. Following a narrow lead by the Democratic nominee, the former president regained the top spot for the first time since mid-August. As Tuesday's event marks the first time voters will see the two candidates together, the showdown is likely to either continue with the current betting odds or drastically shift the narrative again. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump regains lead in presidential election betting odds over Harris

Trump's recovery comes after the Republican nominee fell behind on both polls and betting odds after the surge of support for Harris in mid-August. However, the tables quickly turned, with the former president taking the lead over Harris following a judge's decision to postpone the sentencing in his hush money criminal case until after the election.

This comes after former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Liz Cheney, endorsed Harris. The Cheneys decried Trump as a “danger” to the nation, with Sen. Bernie Sander lauding their decision to back the vice president.

Recently, Trump faced another hiccup in his campaign trail after giving incoherent answers on economic policy at an event for the Economic Club of New York. With the high-stakes debate just hours away, here are the election betting odds as of September 9 for the 47th president of the United States, according to USA Today:

Bet 365

Donald Trump: -120

Kamala Harris: EVEN

Bovada

Donald Trump: -115

Kamala Harris: -105

BetOnline

Donald Trump: -130

Kamala Harris: +110

Oddschecker

Donald Trump: -110

Kamala Harris: +120