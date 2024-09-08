Sen Bernie Sanders hails ex-VP Dick Cheney, daughter Liz for ‘defending democracy’ by endorsing Kamala Harris

Bernie Sanders is applauding the Cheneys for endorsing Kamala Harris. On Sunday, the senior senator from Vermont praised former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter for showing “courage” by backing the Democratic nominee. The 83-year-old’s remarks come after Liz Cheney, a staunch Trump critic, pressed Republicans against the former president to “take the extra step” and endorse Harris. Sen Bernie Sanders lauds ex-Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Liz Cheney for endorsing Kamala Harris(AFP)

Sen Bernie Sanders lauds Dick and Liz Cheney for backing Kamala Harris

“What I think Dick and Liz Cheney are saying is that in this existential moment in American history, it’s not just issues,” Sanders said on NBC News’s Meet the Press. “Cheney and I agree on nothing — no issues. But what we do believe in is that the United States should retain its democratic foundations,” Sanders added when asked about whether he would be willing to welcome the Cheneys.

Sanders went on to say, “I applaud the Cheneys for their courage in defending democracy. Obviously, on all the issues we have very different points of view.” His remarks follow Liz's comment slamming the Republicans against Trump for not endorsing Harris. “It’s not enough to simply say, ‘I’m not going to vote for him,'” Cheney argued on ABC News’s This Week.

The longest-serving Independent further said of the Cheneys that they were among a bigger group of Republicans willing to support Democrats to prevent Trump from being reelected. “I think there is a significant number of Republicans that say, ‘Well, you know, I may not agree with the vice president on this issue or that issue, but I cannot support somebody who is a pathological liar, somebody who fomented an insurrection to overthrow the election,'” Sanders said.