‘You’re just scum’, Nikki Haley blasts Vivek Ramaswamy; he calls her ‘Dick Cheney in three-inch heels’

Nikki Haley blasted Vivek Ramaswamy during the third Republican presidential primary debate held on Wednesday night, October 8, during a heated exchange where Vivek called out Nikki’s daughter's TikTok use. In the past, Nikki has mocked Vivek’s use of TikTok, which according to some Republican lawmakers is a tool thatthe Chinese Communist Party uses to spy on Americans. Nikki Haley blasted Vivek Ramaswamy during the third Republican presidential primary debate held on Wednesday night, October 8 (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP, Mandel NGAN / AFP)

On October 27, during the second debate, Nikki told Vivek that “TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have. And … honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

‘You’re just scum’

On Wednesday, debate moderator Hugh Hewitt asked Vivek how he could want to ban an app that he used on the campaign trail. “In the last debate, [Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first,” Vivek said.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Nikki, visibly enraged, replied as the crowd at Miami’s Arsht Center cheered.

“You have her supporters propping her up, that’s fine,” Nikki said as Vivek tried to continue. “You’re just scum.”

Nikki and her husband Michael share two children, daughter Rena and son Nalin.

Vivek then said that the country must go further” than just banning TikTok. “We have to ban any US company actually transferring US data to the Chinese,” he said.

“Now it’s popular to talk tough on China. When she was UN Ambassador, she called them, literally her words not mine, ‘Our great friend.’ You can’t be fair weather fans of the right policy,” he added.

Nikki went on to say that her comment was made during a time when there were intense negotiations between the US, China and Russia to impose “the largest set of sanctions against North Korea in a generation.” “You,” she told Ramaswamy, “would never have been able to get that negotiation done.”

Vivek Ramaswamy calls Nikki Haley ‘Dick Cheney in three-inch heels’

During another war of words, Vivek said Nikki was“Dick Cheney in three-inch heels.” Vivek made the remark while comparing Nikki’sforeign policy views to those of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney during a discussion on Israel's war with Hamas. “Do you want a leader from a different generation, who’s going to put this country first," he asked. ''Or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels?"

Nikki went on to clarify that she wears “five-inch heels.” “And I don’t wear them unless you can run in them,” she added.

“I wear heels, they’re not for a fashion statement, they’re for ammunition,” Nikki said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!