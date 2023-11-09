Vivek Ramaswamy demands on stage that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel resign: ‘We’ve become a party of losers’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that the GOP has become a “party of losers” following the election results on Tuesday, November 7. At the third Republican presidential debate in Miami, he said that a “cancer” exists in the GOP establishment, and blamed Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for the losses. Vivek Ramaswamy demanded that Ronna McDaniel resign on stage (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP, Mandel NGAN / AFP)

"We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” Vivek said. He demanded that Ronna resign on stage.

“I think there is something deeper going on in the Republican party here, and I am upset about what happened last night,” he said, before his “cancer” remark. “Let’s speak the truth. Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022no red wave that never came.”

“We got trounced last night in 2023, and I think we have to have accountability in our party,” Vivek added, before asking Ronnaon the debate stage to resign.

Posting a clip of this part of the debate, Vivek wrote on X, “I’m sick and tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers. Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now last night? I’m calling on @GOPChairwoman to resign tonight.”

In January this year, Ronnawas elected to a fourth consecutive term after she won the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members. Former president Donald Trump backed Ronna when she first ran for party chair back in 2017. However, in the race for RNC chair, Trump remained neutral, saying Ronna and Harmeet Dhillon must “fight it out.”

Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott are debating for the third time on Wednesday, November 8, in Miami. The debate began at 8 pm ET and is available to watch on your local NBC station, NBC News Now, and in Spanish on Universo.

It can also be streamed on NBCNews.com and Peacock, and in Spanish on NoticiasTelemundo.com and its Facebook, X, and YouTube pages. It can also be watched on Noticias Telemundo mobile app.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!