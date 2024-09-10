Trump campaign lambasts ‘fraud’ Nancy Pelosi for peddling 'fake news' ahead of his debate with Kamala Harris

Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House, claimed that former President Trump could skip the September 10 presidential debate with Kamala Harris out of “cowardice”. However, the Trump campaign insisted she's only trying to disseminate “fake news.” Donald Trump campaign brushed aside Nancy Pelosi's speculation that the former president would avoid the debate as “fake news.”(AP)

Pelosi recently made an appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival, where she talked with journalist Kara Swisher on a range of subjects before signing copies of her most recent book.

Blasting Trump during the conversation, Pelosi became more vehement when the journalist asked her about Tuesday's widely awaited ABC News Presidential Debate.

Swisher questioned Pelosi about any guidance she would give the former president.

“You think he’s gonna show up?” quipped the 84-year-old Democrat, prompting the audience to burst into laughter.

To this, Swisher asked if she knew something that “I don’t know?”

“I know cowardice when I see it,” the former speaker replied.

Following this, Swisher stated that she considered Pelosi agreeing with ex-Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, who referred to Trump as a “misogynist pig” while sharing the same platform at a previous Trib Fest event.

“Isn’t she wonderful?” Pelosi responded.

Trump campaign reacts to Pelosi's remarks

Trump campaign brushed aside Pelosi's speculation that the former president would avoid the debate as “fake news.”

Calling Pelosi a “liar and fraud”, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital said that the Democrat has no understanding what she is talking about. “If she isn’t busy giving herself fake titles to make herself feel better, she’s peddling fake news because it’s the only thing she’s ever done.”

All eyes are on ABC News, which will host this highly anticipated first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The 90-minute debate, which will take place on September 10 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be facilitated by two seasoned journalists, David Muir and Linsey Davis.