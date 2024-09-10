Kamala Harris opens up about her first presidential debate preparation, says bracing for rival Trump's ‘untruths’

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, expects that her Republican opponent Donald Trump is “going to lie”, mislead and misinform during their first in-person debate on September 10. Reacting to Kamala Harris’ comments, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a statement saying that the Democratic candidate will be “the only person lying on that debate stage.” (AFP)

In a pre-recorded radio interview that aired on Monday, Harris said she is prepping for those “untruths,” as “there’s no floor for him in terms of how low he will go.”

“We should be prepared for the fact that he is not burdened by telling the truth,” she asserted on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show when the host asked her about the plans to respond to the GOP leader's “attacks” and “temperament” during the ABC News hosted debate.

Citing the “playbook” Trump employed with former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Harris remarked that she thinks the GOP rival will launch personal attacks during the discussion.

These are some of Harris's initial remarks regarding her expectations for the outcome of her first presidential debate. Speaking at a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, the US VP stated she will concentrate on a message of togetherness during the debate.

“It’s time to turn the page on the divisiveness,” she declared in Pittsburgh. “It’s time to bring our country together, chart a new way forward.”

Trump campaign claps back at Harris

Reacting to Harris’ comments, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a statement saying that the Democratic candidate will be “the only person lying on that debate stage.” He went on to call her a “far-left dangerous liberal.”

Tuesday's ninety-minute debate between Trump and Harris will be the first and maybe the last face off prior to the November 5 election.

It offers the Democratic ticket a vital second shot. President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris as his replacement following his dismal performance in the June debate against Trump.

After Harris launched her campaign, she seemed to be closing the polling difference that held over Trump and Biden. However, a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College showed Trump and Harris in a dead heat, with respondents expressing a need to learn more about the newly nominated Democratic candidate.