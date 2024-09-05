Who is Malik Obama, Barack Obama's half-brother and latest to endorse Donald Trump?

Malik Obama, the half-brother of former President Barack Obama, who once celebrated his younger brother’s historic election in 2008, is the latest to endorse Donald Trump. The endorsement comes after viral AI-generated image of Tim Walz's family members sporting 'Walz's For Trump' T-shirts started circulating on social media. File photo of Malik Obama, half-brother of US President Barack Obama. Republican nominee Donald Trump has invited Malik to the final presidential debate on Oct 20, 2016.(Reuters Photo)

Malik Obama claimed he is ‘voting for Trump,’ despite the Republican candidate’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the U.S., which contrasts with Obama’s own background.

Malik Obama declares he is voting for Trump

Taking to his social media handle, the older half sibling of former US president, Malik Obma wrote, "I am Malik Obama. I'm a registered Republican and I'm voting for President Donald Trump.”

The image became a debatable topic for its flawed AI-generated features, with a community note highlighting that everyone in the photo seems to have four fingers.

Who is Malik Obama?

Malik Obama, who once served as the best man at Barack Obama’s wedding and received a similar honor in return, has seen their relationship get strained over the years. He supported Trump in 2016 as well, and was among the special guests invited to a Las Vegas debate by the Trump campaign.

Reports from the Washington Post in 2016 claimed he has 12 wives although he is not ready to accept the piece of information and insists he has only 3. Malik, a practicing Muslim, also faces allegations of domestic abuse. He made headlines in 2011 when he married a teen girl as his third wife.

Malik ran for governor in Kenya’s Siaya County in 2013. At that time, he told GQ that he and his brother shared leadership qualities, saying, “It’s all in the genes.” However after his relationship with Obama hit rock bottom, he has been a vocal supporter of Trump.

“I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart,” he told the Post in 2016. “Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I would like to meet him.”

What happened between Malik and Barack Obama?

Malik Obama has cited several reasons for his support of Donald Trump, including his opposition to same-sex marriage, dissatisfaction with his brother’s presidency, and his past friendship with former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

“I still feel that getting rid of [Gaddafi] didn’t make things any better in Libya,” he said in 2016. “My brother and the Secretary of State disappointed me in that regard.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Malik Obama said he was bummed that President Obama didn't step up more to back the foundation he set up in his dad's name. “My brother didn’t help me at all, He wanted me to shut it down when I set it up. He hasn’t supported me at all.”

He added, “Honestly, I’ll be happy when my brother is out of office, and I will finally be out of the limelight and be able to live like a human being.”

Malik Obama's support for Trump is happening right in the middle of a bunch of political shoutouts and family drama making the news. As big names like Jeff Walz and Malik Obama are shaking things up, their actions are fueling discussions across the political spectrum.