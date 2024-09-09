Donald Trump claims Mark Zuckerberg made a surprising phone call following the assassination attempt: ‘No way I can…’

Donald Trump has claimed that Mark Zuckerberg made a phone call and told him, “No way I can vote for a Democrat”, following the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Mark Zuckerberg, who hasn't publicly endorsed a candidate for 2024, allegedly made a phone call to Donald Trump following the assassination attempt.(Agencies)

While sitting for an interview with New York Magazine, Trump stated, “Mark Zuckerberg called up and said, ‘I’ve never supported a Republican before, but there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat in this election.’” He added that Zuckerberg mentioned his background, saying, “He’s a guy that, his parents, everybody was always Democrat.

“'I will never vote for the people running against you after watching what you did.'”

ALSO READ| US election divides tech industry, workers believe in Kamala's presidency even as their top bosses gun for Trump

Trump threatened Zuckerberg earlier

The former president referred to the call as taking place shortly after he survived the incident where he was shot in the ear during the rally. These just come shortly after a report by Politico suggested that Trump had threatened to imprison the tech executive.

“He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me,” Trump wrote.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” he added.

Zuckerberg calls Trump's iconic fist pump…

Zuckerberg, who had not previously aligned with a particular political party, told Bloomberg shortly after the rally, “Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most b***** things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump promotes WWE star Hulk Hogan's controversial beer despite not drinking alcohol himself

The Meta CEO has not publicly endorsed any candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Speaking to Bloomberg in July, he stated, “I’m not planning to get involved in the election in any way.”

Plus, a Meta spokesperson reiterated to New York Magazine, “As Mark has said publicly, he’s not endorsing anybody in this race and has not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote.”