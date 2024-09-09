Donald Trump promotes WWE star Hulk Hogan's controversial beer despite not drinking alcohol himself

Donald Trump promoted Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday night. The former president endorsed the WWE star's controversial lager despite not drinking alcohol himself. Hogan, who is a Hall of Fame wrestler, launched his beer across 17 states this summer. Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, tears his shirt open as he speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Trump endorses Hulk Hogan's beer despite not drinking alcohol himself

“Hulk Hogan is doing a beer, and if he's doing it, it must be good. Great looking can and logo. Give it a try!!! DJT,” Trump wrote about the WWE star's latest offering. His endorsement comes weeks after Hogan ripped up his American flag shirt on stage while extending his support for the GOP nominee at the Republican National Convention.

The former president reiterated his long-standing stance on being a straight-edge in a recent interview with Theo Von. “No drugs, no drinking, no cigarettes,” he told the 44-year-old comedian while noting that his abstinence stems from the influence of his brother, who struggled with alcoholism. reported Daily Express US.

Trump faces backlash after endorsing Hulk Hogan's controversial beer

Trump's promotion of Hogan's beverage raised several eyebrows as he previously admitted to not drinking alcohol. One fan commented, “After a 6 pack you want to rip your shirt off and say racist crap.” “I didn't know anybody could brew a beer that tastes like t-shirts and bigotry,” a second wrote.

Meanwhile, a third said, “My customers tell me it’s terrible. We bought a few cases when it was first available and we can’t sell them.” “No thanks! I’d rather drink toilet water!” a fourth user commented on X, formerly Twitter. “HELLO... IF YOU NEVER START. YOU SAID THAT. I KNOW HE IS YOUR FRIEND BUT… I USED TO BE AN ALCOHOLIC, JUST ONE BEER?” queried another.