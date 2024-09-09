Trump, RFK Jr face risks over bid to release classified UFO files, filmmaker claims

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump are allegedly under threat over their plans to release classified UFO documents to the public. Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee, whose latest movie, The King of UFOs, investigates the UK's fascination with extraterrestrial life, claimed that the former president might be at risk of another assassination attempt, according to The Mirror. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump are allegedly under threat over UFO disclosure, filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee has claimed.

Lee claimed that the motive behind Trump's assassination attempt was to prevent him from disclosing top-secret government files that contain information about aliens and other extraterrestrial beings. The urologist also suggested that RFK Jr is also at grave risk for pushing the GOP nominee to release those documents.

“I'm pretty sure that since RFK JR backed Trump's Presidential campaign, he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public,” Lee told the outlet. “There is a theory that his uncle JFK (John Kennedy) was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Deep State involvement in the UFO cover-up,” he added.

The God vs AI director explained that some theories “suggest that JKF also divulged these secrets to his “lover film-star Marilyn Monroe and that she was also killed to keep it secret.” “Monroe was due to give a press conference just a few days after her death. I believe that RFK JR knows these links.”

“He [RFK Jr] began his presidential campaign talking about UFO disclosure but then he suddenly stopped talking about it as if he was warned off, maybe now that he has joined forces with Trump he feels confident to push his attacks on the Deep State cover up,” Lee continued.

Lee's new film, in which ex-Ministry of Defence UFO head Nick Pope discusses King Charles' knowledge about aliens under the “five eyes agreement,” explores what the British monarch can do to prepare the citizens for UFO disclosure. He said he inherited a strong interest in UFOs from his father, Prince Philip, who had been secretly investigating them since the 1950s.