 Alex Jones makes bizarre claim about Kamala Harris' ‘serious performance anxiety’ ahead of debate: ‘She is going to be…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alex Jones makes bizarre claim about Kamala Harris' ‘serious performance anxiety’ ahead of debate: ‘She is going to be…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Sep 09, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Alex Jones, the staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has made bizarre claims about Kamala Harris ahead of her first debate with the ex-president.

Alex Jones has made a ridiculous claim that Kamala Harris will use ecstasy to overcome her “serious performance anxiety” before her first debate with Donald Trump on September 10 in Philadelphia.

Alex Jones alleged that Harris “is going to be on drugs” and “going to be bombed out of her gourd”.(AP)
Alex Jones alleged that Harris “is going to be on drugs” and “going to be bombed out of her gourd”.(AP)

During his Infowars show, Jones, the staunch supporter of Trump, alleged that Harris “is going to be on drugs” and “going to be bombed out of her gourd”.

The far-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist, who was hit with a $1.5 billion penalty for fabricating the Sandy Hook Massacre, went on to claim that it will not be the first time that Harris will be consuming drugs.

“She looked like that at the DNC. Big pupils, feeling good. Yeah, they're going to give her a molly. I'm dead serious,” jones claimed.

He also accused Harris of being “drunk and on Xanax” during her CNN appearance with Tim Walz, which was her first significant interview since launching her campaign.

Harris is “going to fall flat on her face without a teleprompter,” he said, adding, that “it's going to be spectacular.”

Also Read: Trump vs Harris: Here's what to expect and when & where to watch highly anticipated US presidential debate on key issues

Harris vs Trump: A look at presidential contenders' preparations

Amidst preparations for her first 2024 presidential debate, Harris is said to be residing in Pittsburgh hotel.

According to insiders who spoke with the New York Times, she had practiced her debate strategies with a Trump stand-in who was dressed in his signature suit and tie.

Meanwhile, the GOP leader is reportedly conducting further spontaneous “policy sessions” in order to refresh his memory about his achievements during his term in office.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released before the first debate between the presidential contenders puts Trump 1% ahead of Harris, 48 % to 47 %, with a 3-point margin of error.

The latest survey, which took place between September 3 and 6, appears to be the same as the nationwide poll of potential voters that was conducted in late July following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

The polling indicates that even with Harris in her “honeymoon phase,” there is still a lot of support for Trump's candidacy for the second term in office.

 

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On