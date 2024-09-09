Alex Jones makes bizarre claim about Kamala Harris' ‘serious performance anxiety’ ahead of debate: ‘She is going to be…’

Alex Jones has made a ridiculous claim that Kamala Harris will use ecstasy to overcome her “serious performance anxiety” before her first debate with Donald Trump on September 10 in Philadelphia. Alex Jones alleged that Harris “is going to be on drugs” and “going to be bombed out of her gourd”.(AP)

During his Infowars show, Jones, the staunch supporter of Trump, alleged that Harris “is going to be on drugs” and “going to be bombed out of her gourd”.

The far-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist, who was hit with a $1.5 billion penalty for fabricating the Sandy Hook Massacre, went on to claim that it will not be the first time that Harris will be consuming drugs.

“She looked like that at the DNC. Big pupils, feeling good. Yeah, they're going to give her a molly. I'm dead serious,” jones claimed.

He also accused Harris of being “drunk and on Xanax” during her CNN appearance with Tim Walz, which was her first significant interview since launching her campaign.

Harris is “going to fall flat on her face without a teleprompter,” he said, adding, that “it's going to be spectacular.”

Also Read: Trump vs Harris: Here's what to expect and when & where to watch highly anticipated US presidential debate on key issues

Harris vs Trump: A look at presidential contenders' preparations

Amidst preparations for her first 2024 presidential debate, Harris is said to be residing in Pittsburgh hotel.

According to insiders who spoke with the New York Times, she had practiced her debate strategies with a Trump stand-in who was dressed in his signature suit and tie.

Meanwhile, the GOP leader is reportedly conducting further spontaneous “policy sessions” in order to refresh his memory about his achievements during his term in office.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released before the first debate between the presidential contenders puts Trump 1% ahead of Harris, 48 % to 47 %, with a 3-point margin of error.

The latest survey, which took place between September 3 and 6, appears to be the same as the nationwide poll of potential voters that was conducted in late July following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

The polling indicates that even with Harris in her “honeymoon phase,” there is still a lot of support for Trump's candidacy for the second term in office.