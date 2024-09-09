Kamala Harris remembers childhood trips to India: ‘My grandfather took me on walks’

US Vice President Kamala Harris remembered her Indian grandparents and her childhood visits to India on the occasion of National Grandparents Day. The Democratic Party presidential candidate shared a throwback photograph that shows her with her grandparents, PV Gopalan and Rajam Gopalam, as she remembered the conversations she had with her grandfather. A throwback photo shared by US Vice President Kamala Harris on X(X/@KamalaHarris)

“As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather took me on his morning walks, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India’s independence,” claimed Kamala Harris. PV Gopalan had joined the Imperial Secretariat Service during British rule in India which later merged into Central Secretariat Service.

(Also read: 2024 race: Who is Kamala Harris? What's her Indian connection?)

“My grandmother traveled across India—bullhorn in hand—to speak with women about accessing birth control,” Harris, 59, added, crediting her grandparents for instilling in her a love for public service. Harris' maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram.

Take a look at her post below:

Kamala Harris can trace her ancestry to Tamil Nadu in India. She is of Indian descent from her mother’s side and of Jamaican descent from her father’s side. Her mother, Shymala Gopalan, was the daughter of PV and Rajam Gopalan who moved to the United States at the age of 19 to pursue a Master’s degree.

Kamala Harris is contesting the US presidential election against Republican Donald Trump. In 2021, when she became Vice President, the village of Thulasendrapuram celebrated with firecrackers, posters and calendars with her pictures and free chocolate.

(Also read: Kamala Harris gets major warning from Democrats ahead of face off with ‘good debater’ Trump: He is a ‘master’ at…)