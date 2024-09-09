Kamala Harris gets major warning from Democrats ahead of face off with ‘good debater’ Trump: He is a ‘master’ at…

Ahead of the first most-awaited debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Democrats issued a major warning to the US Vice President as she is all set to go toe-to-toe with the Republican presidential nominee. Calling Kamala Harris “focused and disciplined,” US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg cautioned that more will be needed “to deal” with Donald Trump.(AFP)

Americans will be watching the highly anticipated debate on the stage of ABC News in Philadelphia with a great deal of anxiety and excitement after President Joe Biden's lackluster showing against Trump in Atlanta in late June.

Calling Harris “focused and disciplined,” US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg cautioned that more will be needed “to deal” with Trump.

In an interview with CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, he stressed he believes the primary objective will be to ensure that Americans recognise the disparity in viewpoints and be reminded that they already share her views on the most important subjects.

He alerted Harris that facing Trump in a debate will require almost “superhuman focus and discipline”, adding that “It's no ordinary proposition.”

According to Buttigieg, Trump is a “master” at making everything “into a show that is all about him.”

“Not because Donald Trump is a master of explaining policy ideas and how they are going to make people better off. It's because he's a master of taking any form or format that is on television and turning it into a show that is all about him. The less we are talking about him and the more we are talking about you, the better it's going to be for the vice president,” he said.

In a separate interview with CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Senator John Fetterman shared his projections about the debate, admitting that Trump “is a good debater,” but Harris is “going to do great.”

According to him, it will be a straight-forward debate and Harris will win, without a doubt. He, however, added that Trump will also do well. “I mean we can all remember he wrecked all the Republicans, he's a good debater. But at the end of the day, I don't believe this debate is going to be definitive because it's going to come down to this choice and it's going to be close,” the senator remarked.

Trump campaign reacts to Dems' remarks

Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung attacked Harris following comments from Buttigieg and Fetterman.

Citing polling in battleground states, he told Newsweek on Sunday, Trump is ahead of Harris both “nationally and in the battleground states”.

He continued by asserting that voters prefer a return to pro-America policies that are effective rather than Harris' “weak and failed” liberal policies.

The New York Times/Siena College polling average from earlier this month shows that Harris is slightly ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. There is a tie in Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. According to the average of FiveThirtyEight, Trump is ahead in Arizona and North Carolina, while Harris leads in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.