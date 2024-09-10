Melania Trump wants answers on Donald Trump’s assassination attempt: 'Why didn’t' law enforcement…'

Former First Lady Melania Trump has publicly demanded answers: “Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” months after the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump. Milwaukee, Jul 19 (ANI): Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump on stage as he concludes his address at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Rep. National Convention/Youtube)

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” Melania said in the 30-second clip posted on X (formerly Twitter). She described the silence surrounding the event as “heavy” and expressed frustration with the lack of accountability.

“I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

The video, which Melania posted just before Donald Trump's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, concluded with a promotional plug for her upcoming memoir, titled Melania. Months after the Pennsylvania assassination attempt she has publicly discussed the attempt on her husband's life during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Melania Trump seeks truth behind Donald's assassination attempt

Notably, just days immediately following the attack, the former first lady issued a formal statement: “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change.”

“I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she added.

Now, just before the hyped debate between Trump and Harris, she is now calling for a deeper investigation into how 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man responsible for the assassination attempt, was able to breach security measures and open fire on the former president.

Crooks had positioned himself on a rooftop during the crowded rally, managing to evade security and carry out the attack. Several federal and local agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident, attempting to piece together how Crooks was able to get past the extensive security.