Elon Musk takes yet another jab at Kamala Harris just hours ahead of the Harris-Trump debate

Elon Musk has recently criticized Vice President Kamala Harris over her national “rent control” policies and grocery store price hikes, likening them to policies that would harm the housing and food industries. Elon Musk slams Kamala Harris hours before the ABC's first presidential debate.(File Images)

This comes just an hour before ABC's first Trump-Harris Presidential debate.

Harris, in her ongoing campaign, has pledged to address corporate landlords who, she claims, unfairly raise rents on working families. “When I’m president, I will take on corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk, however, expressed concern that her proposed solutions could lead to harmful national policies. On X, the Tesla boss took a jab at Harris: “National rent control will destroy the incentive to build new housing,” posting a picture of Harris laughing superimposed over an image of empty supermarket shelves.

While drawing a parallel between housing and food pricing, Musk added, “National food price controls on supermarkets, which only have a few percent profit margin, means empty shelves, just like Venezuela.”

Harris has also focused on grocery store pricing, promising to tackle what she referred to as “price gouging” by large chains. Her plan would impose price controls to prevent unsustainable increases in grocery prices, particularly for essential items. While this approach is intended to help working families, but several economists argue that such measures could have unintended consequences for the food industry, leading to supply shortages.

This is not the first time Harris has come under fire from Musk

Musk and former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. torched the VP for her past comments on regulating social media platforms. An old clip from a 2019 CNN interview resurfaced in which Harris criticized the lack of oversight on social media, stating, “directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight and regulation… has to stop.” Kennedy misinterpreted this statement as a threat to “free speech”, sharing the clip on X and accusing Harris of wanting to “shut down” platforms like X if they did not align with “government-approved narratives.”

RFK further claimed that Harris would suppress free speech, stating, “He [Musk] has lost his privileges. Can someone please explain to her that freedom of speech is a RIGHT, not a ‘privilege’?”

Musk also joined the conversation, responding to the clip by saying, “This is what she actually believes. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and the Democratic Party (Kamala is just a puppet) wants to destroy it.”