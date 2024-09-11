ABC News' commitment to fact-checking is under a microscope as it prepares to host Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

As on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are heading for a head-to-head debate, the host of this crucial debate, ABC News, will be under close “scrutiny” from the audience and both campaigns, especially concerning its role in fact-checking and moderating. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

ABC News, which will oversee nearly every aspect of the debate, from camera angles to moderator control, is already facing criticism from both sides. Harris’s aides have expressed concerns about debate rules, claiming some guidelines are unfavourable to the vice president. Meanwhile, Trump has launched verbal attacks on ABC, saying: “I think they’re the worst. They’re the nastiest. They’re as bad as you can be.”

Trump even has called ABC News “very hostile territory” and accused the network of unfairly favouring Harris. Both candidates, however, ultimately agreed to participate in the debate.

Fact-checking not a focus for ABC moderators in debate

ABC News is approaching this task with an emphasis on neutrality and a focus on facilitating the debate. “I don’t think anything that is said about us or about the debate changes our role or our mission,” Rick Klein, ABC’s political director, told The New York Times.

“Our job is to meet the moment, and it’s a huge moment and a humbling moment. Nothing that’s said about us or anyone else matters once the light goes on and the cameras are rolling.”

The role of fact-checking during the debate has been a point of contention. Klein clarified that the moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, will not be committed to fact-checking every statement made by the candidates in “real-time.”

“I don’t think it’s a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ proposition,” Klein said. “We’re not making a commitment to fact-check everything, or fact-check nothing, in either direction.”

“We’re there to keep a conversation going, and to facilitate a good solid debate, and that entails a lot of things in terms of asking questions, moving the conversation along, making sure that it’s civilized,” he added.

Muir and Davis, both experienced journalists and moderators, are preparing for the possibility of on-air confrontations, especially given Trump’s recent comments.

Debra OConnell, Disney’s president of its news group and networks expressed, “We have an incredible team, and I feel very confident in our moderators.”