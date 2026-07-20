5.1 magnitude quake strikes Peru after Venezuela: 5 killed, 32 injured so far

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Peru’s central Junín region late Saturday killed five people, injured 32 and affected about 200 more, according to Peruvian authorities. 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Central Peru late on Saturday (Reuters)

The quake hit shortly after 9:20 pm local time, with its epicenter in the Andean province of Chupaca. An aftershock followed about 15 minutes later as emergency crews began assessing damage across the region.

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Regional emergency authorities said the shaking was felt with light to moderate intensity across Junín. The Interior Ministry said more than 250 police officers and over 50 volunteer firefighters had joined the emergency response, conducting search and rescue operations, assisting affected residents and securing damaged areas. Army personnel also joined rescue operations.

President-elect Keiko Fujimori expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the earthquake and said all necessary resources should be deployed, according to a post on X.