White House raps Tucker Carlson for ‘Nazi propaganda’ on his show, ‘disgusting and sadistic insult to all Americans’

White House has denounced Tucker Carlson for allegedly advocating Nazi propaganda on his show after his recent guest downplayed the Holocaust, calling it an incident that happened by accident. Darryl Cooper, host of the MartyrMade podcast, on Tucker Carlson’s X show (X screenshot)

Biden Administration called Tucker Carlson's interview with historian Darryl Cooper “a disgusting and sadistic insult to all Americans.” When during the two-hour long interview Cooper claimed that Nazi Germany’s mass murder of Jews was an unintended consequence. He called it ‘poor planning’ instead of the methodical extermination that it actually was.

He also went on to claim that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Cooper claimed, was the “chief villain of the Second World War” and “primarily responsible for that war becoming what it did, becoming something other than an invasion of Poland.”

The interview garnered severe criticism from the social media users and Elon Musk, who promoted the interview on his social media platform, X, called it “Very interesting. Worth watching,” later deleted his post.

“Darryl Cooper (aka Martyr Made featured on Tucker Carlson's podcast) unequivocally hates the biblical God. This man is deeply unsound. He shouldn't be anywhere near a podcasting mic, nor should anyone be taking anything he says seriously.” Owen Strachan, Author Author, “The Warrior Savior” commented.

White House denounced Tucker-Cooper interview

In a response to CNN, senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said “giving a microphone to a Holocaust denier who spreads Nazi propaganda is a disgusting and sadistic insult to all Americans, to the memory of the over 6 million Jews who were genocidally murdered by Adolf Hitler, to the service of the millions of Americans who fought to defeat Nazism, and to every subsequent victim of Antisemitism.”

White House statement specifically refuted Cooper’s claim to Carlson that Churchill was the “chief villain” of World War II.

“Hitler was one of the most evil figures in human history and the ‘chief villain’ of World War II, full stop,” Bates wrote. “The Biden-Harris Administration believes that trafficking in this moral rot is unacceptable at any time, let alone less than one year after the deadliest massacre perpetrated against the Jewish people since the Holocaust and at a time when the cancer of Antisemitism is growing all over the world.”

Reached for comment on Thursday, Carlson sharply criticized the White House.

Calling them warmonger and freaks Carlson told CNN, "They don’t get the moral high ground.”

“The fact that these lunatics have used the Churchill myth to bring our country closer to nuclear war than at any moment in history disgusts me, and should terrify every American,” he said.

Netizens call Carlson-Cooper interview factually incorrect

But numerous columnists have pointed out inaccuracies in Cooper’s remarks."Tucker Carlson’s interview with Holocaust apologist Darryl Cooper was full of falsehoods about World War II, Churchill, and Hitler," The Free Press twitter account stated.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, denounced Carlson’s interview with Cooper as “truly revolting.”

“The Nazis’ extensive network of concentration, forced labor, and death camps was part of Hitler’s deliberate plan to exterminate the Jewish people. Inmates didn’t just ‘end up dead’ and they did not ‘surrender,’” he said Wednesday.