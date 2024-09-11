Donald Trump and Kamala Harris set to clash in ‘game-changing’ presidential debate

The entire world will be keenly turning on to Philadelphia as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris prepare to face off in a highly anticipated presidential debate. This encounter, the first and possibly only of the campaign, is set to prove pivotal as Americans gear up for the November 5 election. Debate between Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris set to begin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania(REUTERS)

Donald Trump arrives for the debate, Kamala in Philadelphia since Monday

Trump, 78, arrived in the city aboard his private plane, "Trump Force One," just over two hours before the debate, setting the stage for what many expect to be a combative and dramatic evening. Harris, who has been in Philadelphia since Monday, will be participating in her first presidential debate.

The debate, hosted by ABC News, will begin at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (0100 GMT Wednesday or 6.30am IST) and will run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks. The network itself is facing huge scrutiny from both sides after it turned down Kamala campaign's plea to unmute the mics and Trump called the network bias, threatening to pull out.

What's at stake for Kamala and Trump

For Harris, America's first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, the pressure is particularly intense. After an initial surge of support following her entry into the race in July, recent polls suggest her honeymoon period may be fading. Tonight's debate will offer her a crucial opportunity for her to connect with the undecided voters.

On the other hand, Trump, a former reality TV star known for his combative debate performances, is expected to attack Harris on issues such as the economy and immigration. Being the oldest presidential candidate in the election history Trump is battling age and cognitive ability questions against his young and charismatic opponent.

He is expected to resort to racially and sexually charged rhetoric, fueled by fake claims. Harris, on the other hand, is expected to counter with sharp criticism of Trump's contradictory stances on reproductive rights, a key issue for many voters, particularly women, where Harris holds a significant polling advantage.

The debate will be held at the National Constitution Center and will take place without an audience. The format ensures that each candidate's microphone will only be active during their allotted speaking time, reducing the chances of interruptions that have marred previous debates.

Former President Joe Biden, whose campaign came to a dramatic halt after a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, has expressed confidence in his running mate. "I spoke to the vice president. She seems calm, cool and collected. I think she's going to do great," Biden said.

What's happening inside the campaign rooms?

Inside, both campaigns are already working the "spin room," with the Democrats bringing along two former Trump administration officials, including Anthony Scaramucci, who has since become a vocal critic of the former president. Scaramucci predicted that Harris would win the debate by focusing on substantive issues, while warning that Trump could "go low" in his attacks.

The debate promises to be a fierce contest between two candidates with starkly different styles and visions for the country. Harris, a former prosecutor known for her sharp wit and cold put-downs, is expected to remain focused on the issues, while Trump, notorious for his no-holds-barred approach, may unleash a torrent of accusations and half-truths.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the debate, the nation waits to see who will emerge victorious in this critical battle for the White House.