Who are Harris vs Trump debate moderators? All you need to know about David Muir and Linsey Davis

Ahead of the most crucial debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, ABC News has become the center of attention since it will host the highly-anticipated political showdown. ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.(Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)

David Muir and Linsey Davis, two experienced journalists, will moderate the 90-minute debate, which is scheduled to take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10.

Who are David Muir and Linsey Davis?

David Muir, the presenter and managing editor of ABC's World News Tonight, brings extensive experience to the moderator's chair. Throughout his career, Muir has covered various political events and interviewed foreign leaders, earning him a reputation for his sharp inquiries and calm attitude. His work as the chief anchor of ABC's evening newscast has established him as a recognizable figure to millions of Americans, making him qualified to handle the complexity of a presidential debate.

Muir is known for her tremendous experience, having moderated four primary debates for ABC since 2015, three Democratic and one Republican. He has also taken interviews with Trump and Harris.

Linsey Davis, primetime anchor for ABC News Live, will join Muir on the stage on September 10. Davis has developed a reputation for her astute reporting and knack to confront challenging issues openly. Davis also hosts World News Tonight on Sundays. She has moderated two Democratic primary debates during the 2020 elections.

Will ABC News do live fact-checking?

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about fact-checking during presidential debates. CNN came under fire for failing to issue real-time corrections when Trump made misleading statements during his June debate against President Joe Biden, whose poor showing led to his departure from the White House run.

In an interview with The New York Times, ABC News' political director, Rick Klein, explained the network's perspective on real-time fact-checking during the debate

“I don't think it's a 'yes' or 'no' proposition,” Klein said, adding that “We're not making a commitment to fact-check everything or fact-check nothing in either direction.”

He said that the aim is to keep the debate going and to facilitate a good solid conversation, which requires a variety of tasks such as asking questions, pushing the discussion ahead, and ensuring that it's courteous.

Klein stated that the moderators' primary task will be to “facilitate a discussion” and provide a forum for candidates to effectively clarify their positions.