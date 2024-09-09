US election fever grips Indian Americans as they go 'nacho nacho' for 'Hamari Ye Kamala Harris'

Remember the catchy beats of Nacho Nacho from RRR that won global trends and Oscars? It is now the new anthem for Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. An Indian-American entrepreneur and Democratic fundraiser is turning up the volume with a music video aimed at getting South Asians to vote for Harris in key battleground states as the US election date fast approaches. Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Kamala Harris campaign gets Bollywood boost with Nacho Nacho

S. S. Rajamouli's RRR took the global stage by storm, earning accolades and sweeping awards, with its electrifying song "Nacho Nacho" (the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning "Naatu Naatu" from the Telugu blockbuster).

Ajay Bhutoria, a key member of Kamala Harris’s National Finance Committee, has given the hit a makeover with his creative team, putting Harris' name right in the spotlight. The 1.5-minute video starts off with "Hamari Ye Kamala Harris" (Our Kamala Harris), which is an addictive blend of campaign highlights and catchy tunes.

Also read: Kamala Harris remembers childhood trips to India: ‘My grandfather took me on walks’

Produced by Ritesh Parikh and sung by Shibani Kashyap, the video also includes messages from community leaders in Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Hindi uniting all Indian voters ahead of the upcoming November elections.

Nacho Nacho to energise 5 Million South Asian voters

Seems like Kamala Harris is tapping into her Indian roots for a major campaign boost. Bhutoria points out that Harris represents a "shining future" for Indian-Americans, ending the era of division and controversy associated with Donald Trump, in a statement given to ANI. The initiative aims to rally around five million South Asian voters across crucial states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, as outlined in the latest statement.

Also read: Trump strategy for debate against Kamala Harris revealed, he's consulting Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz

Bhutoria claimed that more Bollywood songs with campaign twists are in the making including one for Harris's running mate Tim Walz. As the U.S. presidential election heats up, this catchy tune is ready to turn up the volume for Kamala Harris’s campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump, adding a Bollywood boost to the electoral beat.

Trump Vs Harris debate

On September 10, America’s presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off on ABC’s platform. Harris, the current Vice President, rose to popularity after Joe Biden endorsed her as his successor mid-campaign. The race between Harris and Trump has been neck and neck according to major polls, and Tuesday’s ABC News debate could be a total game changer.

Trump has previously targeted Harris with comments about her background and personal life, and his rallies have frequently been marked by controversial language and attacks. It will be interesting to see how each candidate engages with American voters and whether their performance could sway this tightly contested election.