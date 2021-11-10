RRR song Nacho Nacho: Jr NTR-Ram Charan match steps in electrifying dance number, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls it 'mental'

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR released a dance number titled Nacho Nacho on Wednesday. The song features Jr NTR and Ram Charan matching steps together for the first time and they bring forth unmatchable energy.

Releasing the song on his Twitter page, Rajamouli called Jr NTR and Ram Charan, his dancing dynamites. The video features Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing like no one’s watching and they assure that it’ll be a treat to watch them on the big screen. The video also has some behind the scenes (BTS) clips featuring director SS Rajamouli from the rehearsals of the track in between.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories and reacted to the song. She shared Jr NTR's post and wrote, "Mentallllllllll!!!!!!"

In RRR, Jr NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi on January 7, 2022, also stars Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Earlier this year, the makers released a 2-minute-long video that gave a glimpse into everything that has gone into making the action film. From the sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces, the video establishes that RRR could be the film that can bring back audiences into the theatres amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

