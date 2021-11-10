Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / RRR song Nacho Nacho: Jr NTR-Ram Charan match steps in electrifying dance number, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls it 'mental'
telugu cinema

RRR song Nacho Nacho: Jr NTR-Ram Charan match steps in electrifying dance number, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls it 'mental'

  • RRR makers have released Nacho Nacho, a dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Check it out here.
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR's Nacho Nacho.
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR's Nacho Nacho.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR released a dance number titled Nacho Nacho on Wednesday. The song features Jr NTR and Ram Charan matching steps together for the first time and they bring forth unmatchable energy.

Releasing the song on his Twitter page, Rajamouli called Jr NTR and Ram Charan, his dancing dynamites. The video features Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing like no one’s watching and they assure that it’ll be a treat to watch them on the big screen. The video also has some behind the scenes (BTS) clips featuring director SS Rajamouli from the rehearsals of the track in between.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories and reacted to the song. She shared Jr NTR's post and wrote, "Mentallllllllll!!!!!!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the song.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the song.

In RRR, Jr NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi on January 7, 2022, also stars Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Also Read | RRR teaser: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt bring a CGI sizzler, Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaims, 'good lord!'

Earlier this year, the makers released a 2-minute-long video that gave a glimpse into everything that has gone into making the action film. From the sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces, the video establishes that RRR could be the film that can bring back audiences into the theatres amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rrr ram charan jr ntr samantha ruth prabhu ss rajamouli + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out