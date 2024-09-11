Taylor Swift’s ‘snub’ of Harris: Political ‘cynicism’ or risk? If she doesn’t endorse, then…

If Taylor Swift decides not to endorse Kamala Harris, it could signal a big change in her approach to politics. In a recent feature, Variety’s Daniel D’Addario argued that Swift’s choice to stay quiet about this year’s presidential race suggests a growing belief of “cynicism” on her part. The author suggests Swift’s past political statements now seem out of place, raising concerns that her involvement in politics might just be another temporary phase. Swifties for Harris movement will make sure to get Kamala Harris elected as the next US president.(@taylorswift13/X, @VP/X)

Before, the pop star got a lot of attention for supporting the Biden-Harris team and speaking out against Trump, pushing for him to step down. D’Addario points out that if her involvement in politics ends up being just another short-lived part of her constantly changing image, it would be a disappointment.

Taylor Swift appears ‘cynical’ about politics

“The idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical,” D’Addario writes in his report as Harris and Trump move to the debate podium. But with the big election coming up on November 5, Swift hasn't been saying much. Her recent moves, like not speaking up about Donald Trump using AI images and keeping a close friendship with Brittany Mahomes, who got a lot of flak for backing Trump, hint at being careful about the steps.

Taylor Swift’s past political stands

Political pundits believe that Swift’s endorsement could shift the tide of the U.S. elections, given her massive fan base which exists in all types of size, age, race and gender. However, despite her past passion for politics, the current political climate and her high-profile career may make her hesitant to get involved.

“It’d be regrettable if her engagement with the world of politics were just another of her eras, and one from which she were willing to move on,” the author claims.

She supported two Democratic hopefuls in Tennessee when the "Cruel Summer" singer was just 14. She released her Lover album in 2019, which featured songs that seemed to support LGBTQ rights, although this is still debated. In 2020, she endorsed Joe Biden and publicly criticized Trump’s administration.

Is Taylor Swift’s silence strategic?

Some speculate that Swift's silence could be strategic, allowing her to avoid potential backlash or to protect her career. “There is little-to-nothing that the world’s most famous performer does without intention and forethought,” D’Addario wrote. Given that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour runs through December, after the election, it’s possible that speaking out on a contentious race could pose risks for her, the author believes.

After a failed terrorist scheme during her show in Vienna, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram saying she stays away from comments that could put her fans in danger. D’Addario noticed that her past political activities, shown in the Miss Americana documentary, happened when she wasn't sure about her music career. Now, as one of the biggest music stars ever, Swift has a lot more to lose. “Having gone from major artist to among the biggest acts in the history of recorded music, Swift simply has more at risk now.”

D'Addario pointed out that even though Swift might not feel as much pressure to speak out as other celebrities, she could say that choosing not to is her right. As the election gets closer, both fans and people who follow politics are keeping an eye on whether Swift will back a candidate or just keep quiet during this important period.