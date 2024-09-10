 Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar hospital issues notice to 51 doctors for 'endangering democratic atmosphere' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar hospital issues notice to 51 doctors for 'endangering democratic atmosphere'

ByHT News Desk
Sep 10, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Special Council Committee of the RG Kar Hospital has banned them from the campus.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's administration has sent a notice to 51 doctors for promoting a culture of intimidation and endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution. The state-run hospital, where a doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, has asked the doctors to appear before an internal probe panel on September 11.

Research students and teachers stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.(ANI)
Research students and teachers stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.(ANI)

The notice said they would have to prove their innocence before the committee. The Special Council Committee of the RG Kar Hospital has banned them from the campus unless summoned by the panel.

It has also prohibited their participation in college activities, reported PTI.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: SC asks protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow, warns of disciplinary action

The list includes senior residents, house staff, interns and professors.

The state-run hospital made headlines after the woman was found in a semi-nude condition inside the seminar hall.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: Sandip Ghosh rigged RG Kar's staff selection?

The ex-principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, is under judicial custody over financial irregularities. He has been under the scanner for allegedly trying to pass off the murder as a suicide. He also allegedly ordered renovation works near the crime scene.

Thousands of junior doctors have been protesting in Kolkata since the rape and murder came to light.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the doctors to return to work by 5 pm, on Tuesday.

"If the doctors report for duty on or before 5 pm tomorrow then no adverse disciplinary action shall be taken against them. All complaints on safety and security shall be promptly attended to. However, if there is continuous abstaining from work then disciplinary action can be taken against them and they cannot be oblivious to the general concerns of the community whom they are intended to serve," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

With inputs from PTI

