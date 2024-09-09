Kolkata rape-murder: SC asks protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow, warns of disciplinary action

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, referring to the doctors' protest in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, commented that protests cannot continue at the cost of duty. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during the second day of hearing on a suo moto case related to the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.(PTI)

The Supreme Court, hearing a suo moto case in the matter, said if the protesting doctors don't return to work, it can't stop the West Bengal government from taking disciplinary action against them.

CJI Chandrachud said if the doctors return to work by 5 pm tomorrow, no adverse action will be taken against them.

“We want to ensure that doctors resume work and we will give them safety, security... but they have to join work. When we said that no adverse action shall be taken against the doctors...Mr (Kapil) Sibal states that no action, including punitive transfers, should be there,” he said.

When the doctors' lawyer said they needed three days, the CJI said he was already giving them two days.

"If the doctors report for duty on or before 5 pm tomorrow then no adverse disciplinary action shall be taken against them. All complaints on safety and security shall be promptly attended to. However, if there is continuous abstaining from work then disciplinary action can be taken against them and they cannot be oblivious to the general concerns of the community whom they are intended to serve," he observed, per Bar and Bench.

He also observed that the West Bengal government must take steps to create confidence in the minds of the protesting doctors.

"District collectors and police chiefs shall take a look into the situation and ensure necessary conditions are created for ensuring safety and security of doctors of government medical colleges and hospitals, which include the creation of restrooms for male and female doctors, installation of CCTVs," he added.