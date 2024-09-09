Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Supreme Court to hear RG Kar case today

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: People from the Indian diaspora gather to protest the rape and murder of a trainee medic in Sweden and several other countries REUTERS/Supantha Mukherjee

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Supreme Court has listed the next hearing, in the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R Kar hospital, today. A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the matter, after the initial hearing took place on August 22 when the court took suo moto cognisance of the case....Read More

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora organised protests on Sunday in 130 cities across 25 countries, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata.

Also, thousands took to the streets in Kolkata at midnight to mark one month since the horrific incident which took place on August 9. Protestors formed human chains and demanded justice for the victim in the third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest march.

One of the protestors told news agency ANI, “The Bengal Chief Minister is of no use; she only cares about saving her position. If we do not get justice, we will stage a bigger protest.”

Latest Developments

- The West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, has faced flak for ‘mishandling’ the case, with opposition parties and activists calling for the chief minister to resign.

- The parents of the victim recently stated that they had been offered bribes by the Kolkata Police to cover up the ‘hurried’ cremation of their daughter.

- Jawhar Sircar, a leader of the ruling TMC, resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, alleging ‘lack of proper action’ by the party in the doctor's case. The party has also faced accusations from the BJP, who allege that the ruling party was involved in 'tampering' of the crime scene, along with the Kolkata Police.

- The case is currently being investigated by the CBI, who will present their report to the Calcutta high court on September 17. They have reportedly narrowed done their main suspect to Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, after ruling out the possibility of a gang-rape.