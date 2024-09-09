Kolkata rape-murder: SC raps Bengal govt on missing autopsy document, says 'needs explanation'

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the West Bengal government, noting that there was ‘no mention' in the state's report of a 'key document,’ as it resumed hearing the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, having taken a suo motu cognisance. Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

It was pointed to senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Bengal government, that the report made ‘no mention’ of the challan that is issued with the post-mortem report (PMR) of an individual, the trainee doctor in this case.

“Look at the PMR. The constable is supposed to carry this challan…there is no reference of the challan used. You (government) need to explain, tomorrow, if this document is missing. You will have to explain why this happened,” remarked Justice JB Pardiwala, according to Live Law.

The bench comprises Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who is heading it, and Justices Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Meanwhile Sibal, who also leads the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), submitted that the state shall submit an affidavit regarding the document.

Also, in another crucial development, Chief Justice Chandrachud suggested during the hearing that there was a delay of 14 hours between the victim's death and filing of the First Information Report (FIR).

Further, the bench directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the federal agency probing the case, to file a fresh report by September 17 detailing progress made in the investigation. Additionally, the judges ordered removal from social media of pictures of the victim.

The bench was also informed by Sibal, the Bengal government's lawyer, that nearly two dozen people had lost their lives as a direct result of the doctors' strike in the state.

The accused, Sanjay Roy, works as a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police.