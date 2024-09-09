Kolkata rape-murder case: 23 died due to doctors' strike, Bengal government's lawyer tells Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed the Supreme Court on Monday that 23 people have died as a result of the doctors' strike following the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital in August.



Sibal who is representing the West Bengal after Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor said the state government has filed the status report of the investigation. Doctors across the country had gone on strike following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. (HT FILE)

However, the solicitor general said that he had not received the report. The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reviewed the report that was submitted in a sealed cover.

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to address the West Bengal government's failure to provide logistical support to the CISF, which is responsible for security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Union home ministry in its application has described the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's alleged lack of cooperation indicative of a deeper issue and requested that state authorities be directed to provide full support to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Junior doctors have been on strike demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Calcutta High Court handed the sensitive case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Nearly a month into the CBI's probe, only one arrest has been made, that of Sanjay Roy.

A CBI official told PTI that the investigation has been hampered by missing evidence from the crime scene, which has made it difficult to connect key elements of the case and slowed progress.

The central agency revealed that Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had ordered the demolition of a restroom and a toilet near the seminar room on August 10, the day after the body was found.