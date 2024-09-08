Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Sandip Ghosh rigged RG Kar's staff selection, gave contracts to cronies | 10 points
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Per the agency, Dr Sandip Ghosh introduced a system of interviews for the appointment of house staff.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a court that the ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, twisted the process for the recruitment of medical house staff at the hospital to appoint doctors of his choice.
The agency also accused him of granting the hospital's contracts to his cronies in violation of rules.
Here are Top 10 updates on the Kolkata rape and murder.
- Per the agency, Dr Sandip Ghosh introduced an opaque system of interviews for the appointment of house staff. There were no panel of interviewers at the hospital. Only the final marks of the interviews were released before recruitment, TOI reported.
- The agency accused Sandip Ghosh of preparing a list of house staff, which excluded many deserving trainee doctors.
- The alleged financial irregularities at the hospital came under the scanner after the rape and murder of a doctor in the seminar room of the state-run facility. The agency arrested Sandip Ghosh last month in the financial irregularities case.
- The CBI is probing how his security guard's wife, Nargis, bagged the hospital canteen's contract.
- Per the agency, the deal was awarded to her company Eshan Cafe in violation of the rules. It said the canteen deal was given to her in a predetermined manner and the bid amount was found handwritten on the documents, reported TOI. Dr Sandip Ghosh even returned the non-refundable caution money to the security guard's wife's firm.
- An officer, meanwhile, told PTI on Saturday that Ghosh had been operating a "criminal nexus” along with the other "co-accused” for “wrongful gains”.
- The CBI has arrested Ghosh, two vendors, and his security guard for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the state-run hospital. "These (two) vendors were known to Ghosh since he was with the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. We have found that they granted the contracts of RGKMC&H (RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) only because of their proximity with Ghosh," the officer said.
- "Both these vendors were in Murshidabad (where he was posted earlier) and Ghosh brought them to Kolkata when he was made the principal of the RG Kar hospital. They were favoured for supply of materials to the hospital," the officer said.
- The officer further said the CBI had collected evidence proving that the criminal nexus caused wrongful loss to the government. The agency said his security guard used to contract vendors to sell the biomedical waste of the hospital.
- The woman was found dead inside the hospital's seminar room on August 9, where she had gone to rest amid her grueling 36-hour-long shift. The autopsy of her body revealed she was raped, assaulted and strangled. The police have arrested a Kolkata police civic volunteer, identified as Sanjay Ghosh, as the main accused in the rape and murder.
