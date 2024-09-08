Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Sandip Ghosh rigged RG Kar's staff selection, gave contracts to cronies | 10 points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a court that the ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, twisted the process for the recruitment of medical house staff at the hospital to appoint doctors of his choice. Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court in in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

The agency also accused him of granting the hospital's contracts to his cronies in violation of rules.

Here are Top 10 updates on the Kolkata rape and murder.