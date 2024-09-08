How did Kolkata rape-murder victim spend her last day? Colleagues reveal

The colleagues of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have revealed the victim's grueling schedule hours before her death. They said the victim was a focused individual and was known for her punctuality. Kolkata: Health workers and others take part in a protest rally against the West Bengal administration over the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor.(PTI file photo)

The victim used to stay at a hostel. However, for the past one year, she had been commuting to work from her house on the outskirts of Kolkata.

She reported to work at 10 am at the OPD of the hospital on August 8. She was assigned to unit 2A. She admitted six patients that day, reported TOI.

She had her lunch after 3 pm in the sleep room.

"She came in after 3 pm and had her food in the sleeping room next door where we usually eat. She was a little reserved but very focused," her colleague told the newspaper.

He said he left the hospital at 4.30 pm, instructing her to call him if any patient's health deteriorated.

"The call never came and the next morning I learned of her gruesome death," the doctor added.

Her junior colleague said he had met her in the corridor of the hospital hours before the crime.

"Didi was dashing to the ward when I bumped into her in the corridor. We exchanged pleasantries and she said she had a lot of work in the ward," the trainee doctor recalled.

At midnight, she had her dinner. She took a round of the ward. At 2 am, after 16 hours of working, she retired to the seminar hall of the hospital. She was found dead in the hospital in the morning.

The police have arrested a Kolkata police civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

He was seen entering the seminar hall at 4.03 am in the CCTV footage. They also found his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene.

He told the CBI during his polygraph test that when he entered the seminar hall, the woman was already injured and unconscious.

The agency, however, claims he has been trying to mislead the investigators.

The CBI has told a court that the woman hadn't been gang-raped. She was allegedly raped and killed by Sanjay Roy.