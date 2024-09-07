CBI asked Sanjay Roy 10 questions in polygraph test. His reply when grilled for Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has reportedly denied any involvement during a polygraph test conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10, a day after the grisly murder, on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

India Today, citing unnamed sources, reported that Sanjay Roy fled the scene after discovering the body of post-graduate trainee doctor at the hospital.

HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

The India Today report added that Sanjay Roy was asked 10 questions by the CBI during his polygraph test. Three polygraph experts along with the investigating officer of the probe agency were present during the test.



Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, initially confessed to the crime following his arrest on August 10. However, he has since retracted his confession, insisting that he is being framed and is innocent.

The polygraph test took place on August 25 at Kolkata's Presidency Central Jail, where Sanjay Roy is currently being held. It is important to note that polygraph results are not admissible as evidence in court.

"I didn't commit the murder. I ran from the seminar hall after seeing the body," Sanjoy Roy reportedly told the CBI during the test. However, the polygraph reportedly indicated several deceptive and unconvincing responses.

According to Sanjay Roy's lawyer, Kavita Sarkar, he maintained his innocence during the polygraph test as well. Sanjay Roy was also asked what he did next after allegedly murdering the woman, The Times of India reported earlier. He told the CBI sleuths that the question was invalid because he didn't murder her.

RG Kar doctor wasn't gangraped, finds CBI: Report

The CBI has ruled out the possibility of gang-rape in the horrific murder and rape of the trainee doctor and has identified Sanjay Roy as the lone suspect in the case, reported NDTV.

Unnamed sources told NDTV that the available evidence only implicates Sanjay Roy and the investigation is now in its “final stages”, with the agency ready to file charges soon.

According to NDTV, the CBI has sent a medical report, with the accused's DNA, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for investigation and will conclude their report once they receive results.

The investigating agency has recorded over 100 statements and conducted 10 polygraph tests till now. They have also brought charges on financial irregularities on Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, when the incident occurred.