Sanjay Roy claimed he 'found Kolkata doctor covered in blood', to plead 'not guilty': Report

Sanjay Roy, the accused in the murder and rape case of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has told his lawyer Kavita Sarkar that he is innocent and is being framed. Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10, a day after the grisly murder, on the basis of CCTV footage. His Bluetooth headset was also found inside the seminar hall, where the incident took place.

According to his lawyer, he maintained his innocence during the polygraph test as well.

Sanjay Roy was asked 10 questions, including what he did next after allegedly murdering the woman, reported TOI. He told the CBI sleuths that the question was invalid because he didn't murder her. HT can't independently verify the claims made in the report.

Roy claimed in the polygraph test that the woman was unconscious when he entered the seminar hall of the hospital, according to the report.

He claimed he saw the woman covered in blood inside the seminar room on August 9. He rushed out of the room in panic, he claimed.

Sanjay Roy also claimed he didn't know the victim and that he was being framed.

Asked why he didn't inform the police if he was innocent, Roy said he was scared that no one would believe him.

Kavita Sarkar told the newspaper that the culprit could be someone else.

"If he had access to the seminar hall so easily, it shows that there was a security lapse on that night and someone else could have taken advantage of that," she told TOI.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. She had been sleeping in the hall during her 36-hour-long shift. The autopsy found sexual assault and 25 external and internal injuries to her body.