Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Sanjay Roy, upset with ‘roti-sabzi’, demanded egg chowmein in jail. What happened next

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case wh is currently detained at Presidency correctional home, has reportedly shown dissatisfaction with the meals provided in the prison. Sanjay Roy accused in Kolkata rape-murder case

Upset with the basic “roti-sabzi” meal, Sanjay Roy demanded to be served egg chowmein instead, News18 reported citing unnamed sourced.

HT could not independently verify the news.

As per prison regulations, all inmates must eat the same food that is prepared for everyone, so his request was denied.

The sources from the prison told news portal that that Sanjay Roy became agitated when served the standard roti and vegetables, but after being reprimanded by the jail staff, he eventually agreed to eat the meal.

Earlier, upon his transfer from CBI custody to the correctional home, Sanjay Roy had requested extra time to sleep and was noted to be muttering to himself. However, after a few days, he seemed to return to his normal state, News18 added.

So far, the investigation into the rape-murder of the Kolkata doctor has resulted in only one arrest, that of Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, who currently remains in judicial custody.

RG Kar hospital rape-murder: CBI continues to quiz Sandip Ghosh

On Friday, tbe Central Bureau Investigation summoned former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh for the 14th consecutive day for questioning in connection with its probe into the case.

Sandip Ghosh, officials said, has already been quizzed by the agency for over 140 hours, news agency PTI reported.

Besides the gruesome crime, Sandip Ghosh is also under the agency’s lens in the financial misconduct case at the hospital in which the sleuths have already registered an FIR against him and other entities.

Agency officials also searched and questioned the former principal at his residence last Sunday.

Sandip Ghosh was seen walking inside the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, which houses the agency’s eastern regional headquarters, at around 10.45am.

On Thursday, multiple CBI teams visited the state-run RG Kar hospital as part of its ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies)