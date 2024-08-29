Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why was Sandip Ghosh suspended by the Indian Medical Association?

Elaborating on why the Indian Medical Association suspended the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, IMA president Dr RV Ashokan said the disciplinary panel took cognisance of the grievances of the victim's parents. Former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh.(ANI file photo)

The IMA chief said the panel took into account the Kolkata rape-murder victim's family's allegation that Ghosh had told them the woman died of a suicide.

"Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the vice president of the Calcutta IMA branch. A disciplinary committee was formed in the IMA Headquarters which took into cognisance the grievances as expressed by the parents of the victim where they were not able to meet the Head of the institution and were also appalled by the information given to them that their daughter had committed suicide," he said on Thursday.

He said several senior members of the doctors' body had written to them saying Dr Ghosh brought disrepute to the whole profession.

"These grievances were expressed to the IMA national president and secretary general. Bengal branch of IMA and other associations of doctors had written that the member in question had brought disrepute to the whole profession, taking into cognisance, his membership has been suspended by the disciplinary committee of IMA," Dr Ashokan said.

The Supreme Court had also rapped Dr Sandip Ghosh for trying to pass off the rape and murder as a suicide.

The CBI has subjected Dr Sandip Ghosh to two rounds of the polygraph test.

On Thursday, Sandip Ghosh was again called for questioning by the CBI.

"Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning," an official at the central agency said.

According to PTI's sources, the former principal of the state-run hospital, where the body of the trainee doctor was recovered on August 9, has already been questioned by the CBI for over 130 hours.

A man named Sanjay Roy had been arrested by the Kolkata police for the grisly rape and murder inside the seminar hall of the hospital.

The woman had gone there to rest amid her 36-hour-long shift.

Roy was also subjected to the test.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during his tenure.

With inputs from PTI, ANI