Kolkata rape-murder: CBI waited 90 minutes outside Sandip Ghosh's home | 10 points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. CBI officers outside the residence of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata on August 25.(ANI)

A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, the 33-year-old was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the medic was found in the seminar hall of the medical college.

The CBI has also begun its investigation into allegations of financial scams at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital under the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh. Officials from the CBI’s anti-corruption branch raided around 15 places in Kolkata and the adjacent Howrah district on Sunday, including Ghosh's residence.

Here are the latest updates: