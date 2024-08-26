Kolkata rape-murder: CBI waited 90 minutes outside Sandip Ghosh's home | 10 points
Doctor murder: Polygraph tests done on accused, CBI conducts search in financial irregularity case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, the 33-year-old was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the medic was found in the seminar hall of the medical college.
The CBI has also begun its investigation into allegations of financial scams at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital under the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh. Officials from the CBI’s anti-corruption branch raided around 15 places in Kolkata and the adjacent Howrah district on Sunday, including Ghosh's residence.
Here are the latest updates:
- Sanjoy Roy's lie-detection test was carried out at Kolkata's Presidency Jail, where he is currently lodged, news agency PTI reported, citing an unidentified official.
- The central agency officers also conducted polygraph tests on a couple of others at their Kolkata office, he said, adding Roy's test was over after around four hours.
- The CBI has already carried out the polygraph test of four other persons, including Ghosh, on Saturday. While the test results cannot be used as evidence during the trial, its findings are likely to give the agency a direction to probe further.
- A team of polygraph specialists was flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi for the tests.
- Meanwhile, the CBI also carried out searches at premises linked with Sandip Ghosh and 14 other people in connection with its probe into the alleged corruption at the RG Kar Medical College. Ghosh is accused of illegally using unclaimed corpses, selling biomedical waste, and passing tenders for a commission during his tenure as principal at the medical college.
- According to PTI, at least seven officers of the central probe agency questioned Ghosh at his residence from 8am to 7 pm.
- The CBI officials had to wait nearly one-and-a-half hours before he opened the doors.
- The agency also questioned ex-medical superintendent and vice principal of the college, Sanjay Vashisth and and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the medical establishment, among others.
- "Vashisth is being questioned on how much he knew about the financial irregularities that happened in the hospital when he was the MSVP," an official said.
- CBI officials indicated that they have uncovered “substantial evidence” during the searches. "There's a lot,” a CBI official was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from PTI)
