CBI starts polygraph test of 7 persons in RG Kar rape-murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, started conducting the polygraph tests of seven persons from Saturday. A team of experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi reach Kolkata for a polygraph test to be conducted on Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

The federal agency registered a first information report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the medical college, a day after it was directed by the Calcutta high court to probe into the allegations of financial irregularities in the hospital during Ghosh’s tenure.

“A special team of CBI officials arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to conduct the polygraph tests,” said an agency official.

Earlier an additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Kolkata gave the nod to the central agency to conduct polygraph tests on seven persons – Sanjay Ghosh, the prime accused in the case, Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the college, four trainee doctors who had dinner with the victim hours before she was allegedly raped and murdered and Sourav Bhattacharya, an associate of Roy.

“There were several inconsistencies in the statements given by Roy during questioning. The polygraph test of Roy is likely to be held at the Presidency correctional home where he is presently lodged,” said the official.

The ACJM court in Sealdah had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday after the 14-day period of police custody expired.

People familiar with the matter in the CBI said that Roy, a civic police volunteer with the Kolkata Police, had consumed alcohol and had also been to a red-light area in north Kolkata hours before the crime. Bhattacharya had accompanied him.

On August 8, around 11 pm, the two went to RG Kar Hospital where Bhattacharya’s brother was admitted for undergoing a surgery. They left a few minutes later after speaking with the doctors.

“The two went to Chetla, in south Kolkata, for a drink. Roy was riding the motorcycle. They also went to a red-light area in Sonagachi in north Kolkata. At around 3 am on August 9, the duo again reached RG Kar,” said an official.

While Bhattacharya insisted on returning to the police barracks, Roy went to the hospital. The two even had a tiff on this issue outside the hospital. Bhattacharya got off the motorcycle and returned to the barracks in Salt Lake. CCTV footage in the hospital showed Roy carrying a helmet in his hand.

Roy’s two-wheeler (WB01A-E5021) with “KP” (Kolkata Police) written on it was earlier seized by the police. It was taken to the CBI’s office at CGO complex in Salt Lake on Saturday for inspection.

Around 10 am on August 9 (by then the crime had taken place) Bhattacharya found Roy sleeping where they used to stay. Bhattacharya tried to wake Roy up but couldn’t. He called Roy on his mobile around 12.19 pm. The call went unanswered. He again called Roy around 12.50 pm so that they could have lunch together. Roy arrived when Bhattacharya had almost finished his lunch.

The news of the crime had already started trickling down by then. Bhattacharya asked Roy to enquire as to what had happened in the hospital as the latter knew some of the guards there.

“Bhattacharya wanted to go to the hospital as his brother was admitted but Roy avoided returning to the hospital and instead planned to drink alcohol that afternoon. Roy was intercepted by the police at night and arrested in the morning of August 10,” said an official.

A CBI official said that Ghosh and Roy were called for polygraph test at the CBI office in Salt Lake on Saturday. The tests started in the morning.

A polygraph test, also known as a lie detector test, is a procedure that measures and records several physiological indicators, such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and skin conductivity, while a person is asked a series of questions. As per the test, the deceptive answers will produce physiological responses that can be differentiated from those associated with non-deceptive answers.

A polygraph test is not scientifically proven to have a complete success rate, and the result of the test is not considered a “confession” and is not admissible in a court of law. The test is done only to assist investigators in their probes and obtain leads from suspects.