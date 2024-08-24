Why Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjoy Roy broke down in court

Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on Friday turned emotional before a judge claiming that he was innocent. The accused, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had presented Sanjoy Roy before the court in Kolkata and sought permission for a polygraph test of the accused and suspects in the case.

The lie detection test can only be conducted after obtaining the court's and suspect's consent.

Sanjoy Roy reportedly broke down when the judge asked why he was consenting to the polygraph test, The Times of India reported.

He told the court that he consented to the test as he believed he was innocent. "I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” the newspaper quoted Sanjoy Roy as saying.

The court then allowed a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjoy Roy. It also sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The court also granted permission for a polygraph test on the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and five others connected to the case. These five individuals include four doctors who had dinner with the deceased doctor on the night of the incident and Roy.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case



The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

Sanjoy Roy was arrested a day after the crime. He was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene. Several pornographic clips were also reportedly found on Sanjoy Roy's mobile phone.

The crime sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

Resident doctor associations in most government hospitals across India protested against the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor for 11 days. As result all elective services, including OPDs, non-emergency surgeries, diagnostics, among other services, were halted. The strike was called off on Thursday after the Supreme Court requested doctors to do so.