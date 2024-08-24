Kolkata rape-murder case | Accused Sanjoy Roy's mother claims her son is harmless: ‘Topper in school’

Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, is harmless, her mother has claimed. Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata.(ANI)

In an interview with India Today, she said the incident could have been prevented had she been more strict with him.

"If I had been more strict, then this would not have happened. His father was very strict, but he used to worship him. With my husband's death, everything has gone wrong, my beautiful family is only a memory now," she told India Today.

“I don't know who influenced him to do this... If someone has framed him, then that person will be punished,” she added.

The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Sanjoy Roy was arrested a day after the crime. He was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene. Several pornographic clips were also reportedly found on Sanjoy Roy's mobile phone.

In Friday's interview with India Today, Sanjoy Roy's mother said her son was a topper in school and part of the National Cadet Corps.

"He used to take care of me, and even used to cook for me. You can ask the neighbours, he never misbehaved with anyone," she said. "If I meet him I will ask, 'Babu why have you done it?' My son was never like this."

She also said she was unaware that her son had been posted as a civic volunteer at the RG Kar Medical College.

She added that her son was addicted to alcohol after his first wife passed away due to cancer.

"Sanjoy's first wife was a nice girl. They were happy. Suddenly, she got detected with cancer. Probably, he was depressed after his wife's death and took to drinking," she said.

What his mother-in-law said



Earlier, Roy's mother-in-law had accused him of beating his ex-wife. She had also demanded that Sanjoy Roy be “hanged” for his crime.

"My relations with him were very tense," she said. "Initially, everything was good for six months. When she (her daughter) was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines," the mother in law told ANI.

“Sanjay was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can't do it alone,” she added.