‘Kolkata doctor rape-murder case accused Sanjoy Roy used to beat wife… Hang him’: Mother-in-law

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: As the investigation and protests continue over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the mother-in-law of the accused Sanjoy Roy, claimed that he used to “beat his ex-wife”. She also alleged that Sanjoy Roy “bashed” his three-month-pregnant wife and caused a miscarriage. The mother-in-law demanded that Sanjoy Roy be “hanged” for his crime. Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths grilled arrested accused Sanjoy Roy on Monday,

She, however, suggested the involvement of more people in the alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as she said Sanjoy Roy could not have done it alone.

Recounting her daughter's experience with Sanjoy Roy, the woman told news agency ANI that the relationship with him was tense, adding that Roy had thrashed her daughter against which a police complaint was filed.

"My relations with him were very tense," she said. "Initially, everything was good for six months. When she was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines," ANI quoted the woman as saying.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear plea today, keeps matter on top

“Sanjay was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can't do it alone,” she added.

CBI grills accused Sanjoy Roy

Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths grilled arrested accused Sanjoy Roy on Monday, as the probe agency tries to ascertain whether he was alone while allegedly committing the crime.

The investigators also went to the Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar and spoke to officers who were part of the investigation when they were probing the matter, an official said.

Meanwhile, a local court here on Monday granted CBI permission to conduct a polygraph test on Roy. The CBI is yet to schedule a date for the test, another official told news agency PTI.

As per norms, the accused has to be brought before a magistrate, who will ask the person if he agrees to a polygraph test, the official added.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, with calls for justice and punishment for the accused. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to hear on Tuesday.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date.

According to a Home and Hill Affairs Department notification, the SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry. It further said that the SIT is directed to submit its first report to the state government within a month from the date of its constitution.