Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Key Supreme Court hearing today as protests continue

Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has arrived in Delhi and might discuss the RG Kar rape-murder case with President Murmu and national leaders(ANI)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court is set to hear as the first matter on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the incident. A bench headed by Chief Justice India DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday....Read More

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has arrived in Delhi to address the issue with President Droupadi Murmu and national leaders.

On Monday, during a Raksha Bandhan event at Raj Bhavan, the governor said, "In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating. This cannot go on. Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters, sisters."

The trainee doctor's parents criticised the the alleged attempts to silence protestors and said they were disappointed in the handling of the rape-murder case by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Health services across the country have been hit as doctors' strikes enter their 10th day. The Union health ministry has approved a 25 per cent enhancement in security deployment at central hospitals, in response to doctors demands to ensure safety.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting an investigation into the case, taking over from Kolkata police as per a Calcutta high court order.

The TMC government in West Bengal have faced scrutiny after their alleged involvement in stifling protests. Senior TMC leader Arup Chakraborty during a rally, warned doctors that if public anger were to turn against them, they would not save them.