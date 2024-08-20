Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Key Supreme Court hearing today as protests continue
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates: Amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court is set to hear as the first matter on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the incident. A bench headed by Chief Justice India DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday....Read More
Meanwhile, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has arrived in Delhi to address the issue with President Droupadi Murmu and national leaders.
On Monday, during a Raksha Bandhan event at Raj Bhavan, the governor said, "In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating. This cannot go on. Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters, sisters."
The trainee doctor's parents criticised the the alleged attempts to silence protestors and said they were disappointed in the handling of the rape-murder case by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Health services across the country have been hit as doctors' strikes enter their 10th day. The Union health ministry has approved a 25 per cent enhancement in security deployment at central hospitals, in response to doctors demands to ensure safety.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting an investigation into the case, taking over from Kolkata police as per a Calcutta high court order.
The TMC government in West Bengal have faced scrutiny after their alleged involvement in stifling protests. Senior TMC leader Arup Chakraborty during a rally, warned doctors that if public anger were to turn against them, they would not save them.
Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: West Bengal government forms SIT to investigate former RG Kar college principal Sandip Ghosh
Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: The West Bengal government has constituted a special investigation team to look into the involvement of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh.
Ghosh, who has been questioned by the CBI four times, became a catalyst to doctors' strikes after making remarks that the trainee doctor who was murdered may have committed suicide.
His call details and chat records are also under investigation.
Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: Supreme court to hear case today
As protests continue across the country, the TMC government and police have been accused of mishandling the case.
Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: West Bengal governor arrives in Delhi; to discuss RG Kar case with President
Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Delhi on Monday night amid speculations that he may meet President Droupadi Murmu and other national leaders to discuss the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, Kolkata.
The case, which shocked the nation, has led to protests by doctors demanding increased security measures and swift justice. The ruling TMC government has faced allegations of stifling protests and faced the ire of the victim's parents as well.
Governor Bose has promised to ensure justice and expressed solidarity with those protesting against the gruesome crime.