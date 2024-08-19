CBI gets court nod to conduct polygraph test of RG Kar rape and murder accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was granted permission by a court in Kolkata on Monday to conduct a polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case. A junior doctor protests against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)

“There were inconsistencies in the accused’s statements. We decided to seek the court’s permission to conduct a polygraph test,” said an official.

The result of a polygraph tests is not considered a “confession”, and is not admissible in the court of law. The tests are done only to assist investigators in their investigation and get leads from the suspect, and the test is not scientifically proven to have a complete success rate.

Meanwhile, sleuths of the federal agency have also learnt that Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, had visited the hospital at least thrice since the evening of August 8.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor’s body was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

He was seen entering the hospital for the first time around 6 pm along with another civic volunteer named Sourav. The latter’s brother was admitted in the surgery ward. He was seen leaving the hospital premises a few minutes later.

He was again spotted entering the hospital around 11 pm alone. This time he went to the chest department. He again left within a few minutes only to return around 4 am on Friday. The crime took place around 4 am – 4.30 am.

On Monday a team of CBI officials also went to Lalabazar, headquarters of the Kolkata Police to speak with some of the police officers who were associated with the probe at the initial stage. Police had set up a seven-member Special Investigation Team to probe into the crime. A second team went to the victim’s house to speak with her parents.

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was questioned by the federal agency for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, reached the CBI’s office on Monday claiming that junior doctors of the hospital had given him some documents which they wanted him to hand over to the CBI. He, however, refused to divulge the contents.

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor has revealed that she was strangulated and smothered to death.

The autopsy report also revealed forceful penetration or insertion in her genitalia which suggest that the victim was sexually assaulted.

“Death was due to effects of manual strangulation associated with smothering. There is medical evidence of forceful penetration / insertion in her genitalia – possibility of sexual assault,” the autopsy report has said.

The report also stated that a “white thick viscid liquid” was present in the endocervical canal (canal which connects the vagina with the uterus) of the victim. The autopsy reports suggested that there were at least 16 injury marks on her body.