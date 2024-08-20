Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI to conduct polygraph test of accused Sanjoy Roy | 10 points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to conduct the polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case, on Tuesday, August 20. On Monday, the CBI was granted permission to conduct the test on the accused, a civic volunteer, who allegedly raped and murdered a 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Artists and others take part in a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The CBI court got the nod to conduct a polygraph test on the accused by a local court, days after the agency conducted a psychoanalysis test on him. The polygraph test will be conducted to further determine the involvement of the accused in the case.

Till now, the CBI probe found no one else involved in the case other than Sanjoy Roy, making him the sole accused. Meanwhile, the victim's parents have alleged that it was a gang-rape, claiming multiple people in from the hospital were involved.

Kolkata rape-murder case: 10 points

The CBI is likely to conduct the polygraph test on accused Sanjoy Roy on Tuesday. On Sunday, the agency conducted a psychoanalysis test on the accused, where he was questioned by a team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The mother-in-law of the accused said Sanjoy Roy was not a good person, and he used to hit his wife. She also alleged that Roy thrashed her daughter and caused a miscarriage. Protest against the West Bengal government escalated on Monday after Kolkata Police intensified its crackdown on social media misinformation, and arrested a person for disclosing the identity of the victim and threatening chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, who had posted about the incident on social media, appeared before police after leading a march of hundreds of healthcare professionals from Calcutta Medical College.



Read more: Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Sandip Ghosh, grilled by CBI, faces more trouble as Bengal SIT to probe hospital finances As the police continued its crackdown against social media users, the opposition parties - BJP and Left Front - termed it as an attempt to silence the dissent against the government. Till now, there has been no let-up in the protests across the nation against the rape and murder of the junior doctor. The doctor's strike is continuing in Kolkata as out-patient departments saw a massive rush amid shortage of staff. Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest. CBI officers questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the fourth consecutive day on Monday till late evening. He was asked why he made the parents of the victim wait hours before seeing the body, and ordering a renovation near the scene of the crime. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Delhi on Monday night as speculation remain rife that he might meet with President Droupadi Murmu and senior government leaders to discuss the case. The Union health ministry has allowed enhancement of security deployment by 25 per cent at all Union government hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors amid the ongoing uproar.

(With inputs from agencies)