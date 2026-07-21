Heavy rain likely in Delhi for next two days, battered Himachal on red alert, 23 dead in J&K so far | Weather updates

Weather report: Active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days, with Delhi set to receive heavy showers over the next couple of days, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. Weather report today: Delhi saw a brief respite on Monday after days of humid temperatures. (ANI)

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity will continue over westcentral & south Peninsular India for over a week, IMD said in its bulletin on Monday.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Reasi, Rajouri and Udhampur, remained under a red alert, according to the IMD Nowcast warning. Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Rohtas and Kaimur districts in Bihar are also expected to witness extremely heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning and strong surface winds.

Active monsoon conditions are also likely over the next 48-72 hours over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the weather office said, with the rainfall expected to reach peak intensity till Wednesday (July 22).

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall, exceeding 12 cm, is also likely at isolated places over the northern and eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana during this period,” the weather office said.

Delhi under yellow alert, to experience low temperatures Delhi, which saw a brief respite on Monday after days of hot and humid temperatures, will experience rainfall and low temperatures, The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Capital, predicting generally cloudy days with heavy rain for July 21 and July 22. Strong surface winds along with thunderstorm and lightning is expected in the Capital.

Delhi received light rainfall at isolated places on Monday, with the IMD reporting the highest cumulative rainfall of 5.8 mm at the Safdarjung observatory in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the Capital also remained below normal at all five principal weather stations.

Schools closed in parts of Himachal as heavy downpour continues; J&K death toll rises Educational institutions were ordered shut in Himachal's Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on Tuesday in view of the red alert in parts of the state. With heavy rainfall likely on July 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a red alert in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, while an orange alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur and Shimla districts.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 23, with heavy rains triggering landslides and flash floods in the union territory. Over the past couple of days, at least 11 people were killed in J&K in rain-related incidents, including a mother and her two children, PTI cited officials as saying.