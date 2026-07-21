Red alert for heavy rains issued in five Himachal districts for July 21

With the heavy rainfall likely on July 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a red alert in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, while an orange alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur and Shimla districts. People walking during rain in Mandi on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

An orange alert of heavy rainfall has also been sounded for July 22, in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for several other districts. A similar yellow alert will continue for four districts on July 23. The weather office has predicted heavy showers to continue in parts of the state till July 25.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over low hills and mid hills till July 25. Sustained winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts during this period.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at many places in the state. According to IMD, the highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded in Mehre, followed by Brahmani (3 cm), Manali (3 cm), Saloni (2 cm), Chhatrari (1 cm), Raipur Maidan (1 cm), Dharmshala Aws (1 cm), Una (1 cm), Palampur (1 cm) and Sarahan (1 cm).

Flash floods washes away temporary bridge in Lahaul

Heavy rain triggered flash flood in Lahaul-Spiti district caused damage to crops, agricultural land, and roads. A temporary bridge over the Jahalma nullah in Lahaul-Spiti district has also been washed away, said Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Kiran Bhadana. Consequently, the Tandi-Sansari road has been closed, severing the connection between the Lahaul Valley and the Pangi region, including the Udaipur subdivision.

The washing away of this temporary route has completely disrupted traffic on both sides. Prioritising public safety above all else, the movement of all types of vehicles on this route has been suspended until further orders.

She informed that the district administration is closely monitoring the situation, and officials from the concerned departments have reached the site to assess conditions.

2 toy train services cancelled

The Northern Railway cancelled two toy train services on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line for Tuesday, citing adverse weather conditions and low occupancy.

Passengers who had booked tickets in advance were notified via text message. The cancelled services include train numbers 52459/52460 (Him Darshan) and 52455/52456 (Himalayan Queen).

Vehicular movement between Kaza (Spiti), Pooh and Reckong Peo disrupted

Traffic on the National Highway near Shalkhar in Kinnaur was suspended after a sudden flash flood on Monday, said officials. Another road blockage occurred near Kali Dhank close to Samdo due to rocks falling from the hillside. As a result, vehicular movement between Kaza (Spiti), Pooh and Reckong Peo has been completely disrupted. The district administration and concerned agencies are engaged in restoring the affected routes.

Earlier on Sunday, a sudden flash flood in the Tumbar Khad washed away the bridge connecting Chitkul and Dumti. The debris from the bridge was swept into the Baspa River, completely cutting off road connectivity to the border region.

In the Mastarang area of Sangla, a recent flash flood deposited a large amount of debris inside the campus of the 2nd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), causing damage to the premises.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma said that IMD and the state disaster management authority have issued a weather alert for the next two to three days. He stated that while widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely in the district, there remains a significant risk of a sudden rise in water levels in mountain streams and seasonal rivulets, which could trigger flash floods.