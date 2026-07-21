Row as K’taka to distribute free residency certificates amid SIR

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday launched a statewide campaign to deliver permanent residence and caste certificates free of cost to eligible households, with chief minister DK Shivakumar presenting the initiative as an effort to protect citizens’ rights and improve access to government services. The programme immediately drew objections from the BJP, which questioned its constitutional basis and demanded that it be withdrawn. HT Image

The state government said permanent residence certificates would be issued from Tuesday through nearly 7,000 centres, in addition to the doorstep delivery programme. It also launched a dedicated website and WhatsApp service for permanent residence certificates.

The rollout comes as the Election Commission conducts the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. While it remains unclear whether a permanent residence certificate alone will be sufficient for enrolment in the electoral roll, senior Election Commission of India officials said certificates issued lawfully by competent authorities, including tahsildars, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, would be accepted.

Addressing the launch at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the initiative was designed to ensure eligible residents obtained essential documents without having to visit government offices. “Politics is not important. People’s lives and their rights are important.”

The chief minister said the permanent residence certificate was among the 11 documents recognised by the Election Commission for electoral roll enrolment and that issuing such certificates was the responsibility of the state government. “Your vote is your right. Your vote is your life. Our government guarantees both.”

Calling the programme a first in the country, Shivakumar said Karnataka would deliver permanent residence certificates free of cost to households across the state. “This is a historic campaign. Karnataka is the first state to take permanent residence certificates to every household free of cost.”

Residents can also apply online, through Seva Kendras and facilitation centres established at the hobli level, while Booth Level Officers will distribute application forms for eligible beneficiaries.

Shivakumar said citizens omitted from electoral rolls could lose access to government benefits and urged residents to complete the documentation process. “If your name is missing from the voters’ list, you may be deprived of government benefits. We want to ensure that people are not denied their rights.”

He said identity documents were central to protecting citizens’ rights and democratic participation. “Identity gives people strength. It is essential for safeguarding their future and for choosing their representatives.”

Shivakumar said the government intended to reduce the burden on citizens by taking services directly to their homes. “People should not have to run from one government office to another for essential documents. Our effort is to bring government services to their doorstep.”

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the programme raised constitutional, legal and national security concerns and questioned the state’s authority to issue permanent residence certificates.

He argued that citizenship, immigration and matters relating to foreigners fall within the Union government’s domain and said the state had crossed constitutional boundaries by introducing the programme. Ashoka also questioned the timing of the initiative while the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision was underway.

“Why the haste? Who benefits from it? Why was such an exercise considered necessary at this sensitive juncture? The people of India deserve answers.”

Ashoka said the policy, if implemented without clear constitutional authority and safeguards, could create opportunities for fraudulent documentation, administrative misuse and national security concerns.

He demanded that the government suspend the exercise, publish the complete policy and explain the legal basis for proceeding. “If the Congress government refuses to retreat, the BJP will challenge this move politically, legally and constitutionally.”

Rejecting allegations that the programme represented misuse of government machinery, Shivakumar said the initiative was being implemented without political considerations. “Some people accuse the government of misusing its authority. Helping people is the duty of the government. We are implementing this in a non-partisan manner.”