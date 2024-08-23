Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy's psychoanalytic profile: 'Animal-like instinct, no remorse, pervert'

The psychoanalytic profiling of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder accused, Sanjay Roy, has revealed that he is a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography”, a CBI officer said on Thursday. The man has an "animal-like instinct" and he showed no remorse for the grisly murder inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during interrogation, the officer added. Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

The CBI officer told PTI that Sanjay Roy showed no repentance for the crime that triggered national outrage. He narrated the entire crime to the investigation agency without displaying any hesitation.

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse," the officer told the agency.

The Kolkata doctor had gone to rest in the hospital's seminar hall during her 36-hour-long shift when she was attacked. The post-mortem report suggests she was raped and severely beaten. She had 16 external and nine internal injuries and died due to strangulation.

Sanjay Roy was arrested a day after the crime. He was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

Several pornographic clips were found on Sanjay Roy's mobile phone.

The officer said technical and scientific evidence suggests the accused's presence at the crime scene.

CCTV footage shows him around the chest department at 11 am on August 8. At 4 am on August 9, the cameras showed him entering the same building.

The estimated time of death of the woman was between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.

The CBI has been probing if a larger conspiracy led to the murder of the victim.

They have questioned ex-RG Kar medical college principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for several days.

They are mulling polygraph tests on Sanjay Roy, Dr Sandip Ghosh and others.

The Kolkata Police is also probing allegations of financial irregularities against Dr Sandip Ghosh.

On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh's ex-colleague, Akhtar Ali, alleged that he used to be involved in the “business of dead bodies”.