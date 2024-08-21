Mother-in-law of Kolkata rape-murder accused reveals Sanjay Roy's violent past: ‘Caused miscarriage’

Kolkata rape-murder case: The mother-in-law of the accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata alleged that her son-in-law, Sanjay Roy, had previously caused her daughter to suffer a miscarriage and described their relationship as strained, according to news agency ANI. She also accused Roy of physically assaulting her daughter in the past, leading to a prior police complaint against him. Sanjay Roy, accused in Kolkata rape-murder case

The mother-in-law, Durga Devi, suggested that more individuals might be involved in the crime, expressing doubts that Roy could have acted alone.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Durga Devi recounted her daughter’s troubled marriage with Sanjay Roy.

"My relations with him were very tense," Durga Devi said, adding, "Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3 months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines."

Durga Devi continued, "Sanjoy was not a good person. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't comment on the crime itself, but he couldn’t have done it alone."

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have ignited widespread outrage and protests across the nation, with demands for justice and strict punishment for the accused.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for its mishandling of the investigation into the brutal rape and murder that has triggered a nationwide uproar. The court’s criticism centred around the significant delay in lodging the FIR on August 9 into the incident, the allegation by the parents that the hospital first told them it was a suicide, and the vandalism that occurred at the hospital five days later, raising questions about the competence of the West Bengal police in safeguarding medical professionals.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested suspect.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital from January 2021 to the present.

On Wednesday, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, seeking an ED investigation against its former principal, Sandip Ghosh, over alleged financial irregularities during his tenure at the state-run facility.

The Union government has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take over the security of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, according to official sources. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued these directions following an order from the Supreme Court.

A notification from the Home and Hill Affairs Department stated that the SIT would have the authority to access any necessary documents from government departments and private agencies to expedite the inquiry. The SIT has been instructed to submit its initial report to the State Government within one month of its formation.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested the next day in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

