Sandip Ghosh indulged in ‘business of dead bodies’, says RG Kar medical college ex-colleague: Report

Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was involved in several illegal activities, including selling bodies, claimed a former employee of the hospital. Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office for questioning in connection with the rape and murder case. (PTI file photo)

Dr Sandip Ghosh is under the CBI's scanner over his conduct after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The agency had asked him during several marathon sessions of interrogation why he made the victim's parents wait for three hours before handing them the body.

Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Medical College, told India Today that Sandip Ghosh was involved in trafficking of biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh.

Ali told the channel that Sandip Ghosh would do "business with unclaimed dead bodies".

Akhtar Ali said Sandip Ghosh would sell biomedical waste to those who were part of his additional security. It would later be sent to the neighbouring country.

HT can't verify the veracity of the claims made by Akhtar Ali.

Akhtar Ali claimed he had informed the state vigilance commission about Sandip Ghosh's alleged nefarious activities. He said he was part of the probe panel, which found him guilty.

However, he was transferred the day he submitted the probe report to the state health department.

The India Today report quoted Akhtar Ali as saying that Ghosh demanded bribes from students to pass them in exams.

He claimed Sandip Ghosh took 20 per cent commission on every tender.

Kolkata Police probes financial irregularities in RG Kar medical college, hospital

On Tuesday, the Kolkata Police started their probe into the alleged financial irregularities perpetrated by Sandip Ghosh at the hospital.

The probe against Sandip Ghosh commenced after a four-member SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

"There are allegations that Ghosh was involved in financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Our officers will soon issue summons to him for questioning," an officer told PTI.

According to the news agency, the CBI is also planning a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh because some of his answers had "discrepancies".