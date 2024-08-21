Kolkata doctor rape-murder | Sandip Ghosh's ex-colleague moves HC seeking ED probe: 'Sold bodies'

An ex-colleague of the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged financial irregularities perpetrated by the doctor. Kolkata: Doctors take part in a protest march from Central Government Offices (CGO) complex to Swasthya Bhawan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.(PTI )

Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was allowed by Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj to file the petition, reported PTI.

Earlier, Ali told a news channel in an interview that Sandip Ghosh was involved in the business of "dead bodies". He claimed he would sell unclaimed dead bodies.

He told India Today that Ghosh was involved in the trafficking of biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh.

He also said that he had informed about Ghosh's activities to the state vigilance. He claimed a probe found him guilty. However, Ali was transferred the day he submitted the probe report to the state's health department.

He claimed Sandip Ghosh would force students to pay bribes or else would deliberately fail them in exams.

On Tuesday, the Kolkata Police started their probe into the alleged financial irregularities perpetrated by Sandip Ghosh at the hospital.

The probe against Sandip Ghosh commenced after a four-member SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

"There are allegations that Ghosh was involved in financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Our officers will soon issue summons to him for questioning," an officer told PTI.

Sandeep Ghosh has been in the CBI's scanner over his conduct after the rape and murder of the trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital. The agency is trying to find out if the murder was part of a larger conspiracy.

The agency had asked Ghosh during interrogation who ordered the renovation work near the crime scene after the murder. They have also asked why the victim's parents were made to wait for three hours.

With inputs from PTI