Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why is CBI mulling polygraph test on ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh?

The Central Bureau of Investigation is mulling to subject RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, to a polygraph test. The lie-detector test will be performed because the agency had found “discrepancies” in some of his answers during interrogation, said a CBI official. Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office to be questioned in the case.(PTI file photo)

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the hospital's seminar room. She had gone to the room to rest amid her gruelling 36-hour-long shift. The Kolkata police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy for the grisly murder after his Bluetooth headphones were found near the body.

The CBI has been interrogating Sandip Ghosh – who had resigned two days after the crime – for several days to figure out if the doctor was murdered as part of a conspiracy.

According to reports, the CBI had asked Ghosh what was his first reaction when he heard about the murder. The agency has also asked the doctor why he made the victim's parents wait for three hours before handing over the body.

The agency told PTI they wanted to verify Sandip Ghosh's answers through the polygraph test.

"We want to verify Ghosh's answers further, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," the official told PTI.

The agency has also asked the doctor for the name of the person whom he had contacted after receiving the information about the murder.

He has also been quizzed over the authorisation of renovation of rooms adjacent to the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital after her body was discovered there.

The agency had recently obtained permission from a local court to subject Sanjay Roy to a polygraph test.

Sandip Ghosh's questioning began after the Calcutta high court observed that he should have been the first person to be questioned.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday lambasted the West Bengal government over the delay in the registration of the FIR in the case, saying what Sandip Ghosh and the hospital administration were doing after they discovered the murder.

The court also noted that Ghosh had tried to pass off the murder as a suicide.